New US Patent for Treatment of Chronic Back Pain

SynerFuse, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company focused on the development of a novel neuromodulation therapy concept for the treatment of chronic back pain, today announced that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent Number 11,247,046 entitled Methods and Systems for Implanting a Neuromodulation System at a Surgically Open Spinal Treatment Site. The issuance of the ‘046 patent will add to the company’s growing worldwide patent portfolio that currently includes 63 patents and published patent applications.

The newly issued ‘046 patent covers the direct placement of a neuromodulation device over the dorsal root ganglion, a nerve target known to provide pain relief to patents when subjected to neuromodulation therapy. This patent complements the previously issued U.S. 10,675,458 patent, entitled Methods and Systems for Implanting a Neuromodulation System and a Spinal Fixation System at a Surgically Open Spinal Treatment Site, which covers the combination of spinal fixation and neuromodulation for the simultaneous treatment of a spinal injury and chronic lower back pain.

Justin Zenanko, co-founder and chief executive officer of SynerFuse said, “This patent adds to our growing worldwide patent portfolio to support the SynerFuse development of a novel integrated therapy concept for the treatment of chronic pain and further complements and protects our ongoing investment in clinical and product development efforts.”

“Some steps along our journey just stand out a little more,” said Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Greg Molnar. “This particular patent protects the SynerFuse non-narcotic pain management therapy for future application in an even broader patient population.”

SynerFuse Vice President of Intellectual Property Chris Frank, JD; Attorney Jeffrey R. Stone of the business law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP; and Molnar have led the company’s intellectual property efforts.