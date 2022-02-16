New Hotels Springing Up in Madagascar

Located just beyond the outskirts of northern Antananarivo lies the Royal Hill of Ambohimanga, the country’s only cultural UNESCO site and a place of great significance. It includes the ruins of a fortified royal city as well as a burial site, and it remains an important place of pilgrimage for the people of Madagascar.

Antananarivo is also known as “Analamanga” or the “City of Thousand” referring to the thousand soldiers appointed in the 17th century by the King Andrianjaka to protect the palace locally known as “Rova” on the highest hill of the city. Atop a quiet hilltop village famous for the architecture of its two-story brick homes, dating back to the 19th century, visitors may discover the pedestrian Haute-Ville.

Samsara Hotel

Set 300 meters from Antananarivo Pirate Museum, Samsara Hotel opened in 2020 and features views of the city. This 3-star hotel brings visitors near popular points of interest such as Analakely Market, Monument Aux Morts Antananarivo, and Andravoahangy Market.

Hotel Le Pousse Pousse

Within 1 kilometer of Monument Aux Morts Antananarivo and 1.2 kilometers of Antananarivo Pirate Museum, Hotel Le Pousse Pousse opened in December 2019 and features accommodation with a casino. Popular points of interest near the accommodation include Analakely Market, Lake Anosy, and Andafiavaratra Palace.

Grand Hotel Urban

Grand Hôtel Urban is a short walk from Ambohijatovo Garden and 700 meters from Mahamasina Municipal Stadium. This 4-star hotel opened in 2017 and Lake Anosy is 1 kilometer from the accommodation, while Tsimbazaza Zoo is 3.3 kilometers away.

Hotel La Villette

Hotel La Villette is a historic boutique hotel that opened in 2017. Built in 1960, this 3-star hotel is within less than 1 kilometer of Monument Aux Morts Antananarivo and a 13-minute walk of Antananarivo Pirate Museum. Analakely Market is 1.3 kilometers from Hotel La Villette.

Hotels Coming in the Near Future

Radisson Hotel Group

Announcing its entry into Madagascar this year, Radisson Hotel Group is opening 3 hotels: Radisson Blu Hotel, Antananarivo Waterfront, Radisson Hotel Antananarivo Waterfront and Radisson Serviced Apartments Antananarivo City Center. Here, visitors may explore the charming streets and visit the surrounding attractions such as Parc de Tsarasaotra and the Lemur’s Park to witness the island’s remarkable fauna and flora, including Madagascar’s most beloved animal, the lemur.

