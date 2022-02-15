WTM London appoints Juliette Losardo as new Exhibition Director

RX, the parent company of World Travel Market London, has announced that Juliette Losardo is the new Exhibition Director of WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry.

The annual WTM London event will take place at ExCeL London on 7-9 November, 2022.

Losardo is an experienced business leader with an impressive track record of more than 18 years at leading companies in the international media and events sectors.

She joins WTM London from Clarion Events, where she was Group Commercial Director, and has also held senior roles at Centaur Media and Getty Images.

Losardo succeeds Simon Press, who has left the company to pursue new opportunities.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, RXME and Portfolio Director for WTM and IBTM events, said:

“We are delighted to announce Juliette’s appointment as we work steadfastly to support the resurgence of the global travel trade.

“She has extensive experience in driving success for B2B trade shows and conferences – and her accomplishments demonstrate that she has the commercial acumen and management skills to help lead the WTM London team as the tourism and travel sector bounces back.

“We look forward to working together to deliver a valuable WTM London in 2022, providing the best platform for industry professionals to do business.”

Losardo commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Vasyl and the WTM London team at such an important time of change and recovery.

“The travel industry has proved to be incredibly resilient despite the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic and there are very positive prospects and opportunities ahead.

“I look forward to engaging with colleagues and travel industry professionals from across the world – and meeting delegates and exhibitors at WTM London in November as this dynamic sector works towards a sustainable and robust future.”

Zhygalo also hailed the contribution of Simon Press, commenting: “Simon has been a passionate advocate for WTM and the wider travel portfolio over the past 14 years and will remain part of the legacy of WTM.