Virgin Galactic: Tickets to space are on sale now

Virgin Galactic’s shares rose 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday from their previous close of $8.14, after American spaceflight company, founded by Sir Richard Branson and his British Virgin Group, announced that space ticket sales will open to the general public tomorrow.

Any interested customers will be able to purchase tickets for a space trip with Virgin Galactic for $450,000 per ticket, as the company announced last year.

Virgin Galactic will open ticket sales on February 16 with three different sales offerings – a single seat purchase, packaged seats for couples, friends or family, or opportunities to book entire flights.

A $150,000 deposit per ticket will be required at the time of booking. According to Virgin Galactic, $25,000 of the deposit is not refundable.

“We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year,” Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

Virgin Galactic has had about 600 reservations for tickets on future flights since the initial ticketing round, which began roughly a decade ago. Those tickets were priced between $200,000 and $250,000 each. The list is believed to include celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, and Brad Pitt.

Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales at the $450,000 price in August and had sold about 100 additional seats as of November.

The company says it aims to launch as many as 400 flights per year, carrying up to six passengers and two pilots each, departing from and landing at the Spaceport America home base in New Mexico.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had grounded Branson’s spaceflight firm after it learned that the July 2021 flight that carried the company’s chief had strayed from its designated course.

In September of last year, Virgin Galactic was cleared to return to flight after the FAA completed its investigation.