Fandanña Friday in Guam to begin this Week

“Fandanña means to get together in Chamoru and we invite everyone to get together on Friday evenings at Ypao,” said Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “We thank DPR Director Roque Alcantara and his team for partnering with us and our local food truck vendors. We will be hosting this event for the next few weeks and if the community response is great, we may continue it long-term. So, come join us and bring your family and friends. We’ll see you at the park!”

The starting lineup of vendors that will be featured by the Ypao beachside are:

The Food Truck

A&L

Loidas

Dikiki Doughnuts

Munchies

Matakos

Manang Pika’s

Shave it

Special attraction with John Ray Aguon

“Our intent is to not only work with food trucks, but other local businesses, artists, and musicians as we get a true feel for this event,” said GVB Sports & Events Community Development Officer Kraig Camacho. “We’re developing more activities that will aid in the recovery of the tourism industry.”

Event Details

Fandanña Friday is a free family-friendly event. GVB asks participants and vendors to adhere to common courtesies such as proper disposal of trash and following social distancing guidelines. Several event trash receptacles will be positioned throughout the event area.

Parking on the Hilton south end of Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park (Ypao Beach) will be reserved for emergency vehicle access. All patrons are asked to park toward the northern end of the park (Proa restaurant side).

GVB will be providing extra lighting at Ypao and its Visitor Safety Officers will also be patrolling the area.

The Bureau gives special thanks to DPR, Department of Public Works, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the local food truck community.

For more information, call GVB at (671) 646-5278 or email [email protected]