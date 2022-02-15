New Air Link Between Southern Italy and Dubai

The airline will fly once a week from Bari-Karol Wojtyla International Airport to Dubai International Airport until March 31, 2022, and then beginning in April, flights will be scheduled for two weekly frequencies.

Attending the maiden flight was Antonio Maria Vasile, Vice President of Aeroporti di Puglia, who commented: “The launch of the connection to Dubai well represents the great promotion commitment that saw Puglia as the absolute protagonist last October in the Italy pavilion of the Expo 2020 underway in Dubai.

“A participation that, taking up the slogan of the Italian participation…

Beauty unites people

…has been able to blend the beauty of the territory, culture, and history of our land, with the innovation represented by a rapidly expanding sector such as that of aerospace.

“An initiative in which the Puglia Region and the Puglia Airports strongly believed, laying the foundations also for subsequent appearances at the international exhibition, which in the new connection that is launched today can find an important element of strengthening in the wake of the strategic line of development of the network regional airport and with it the Puglia system.”

With this inaugural flight, Wizz Air confirms its willingness to make a targeted expansion towards the routes of the Middle East.

Dubai is a popular tourist destination and is known for its luxury shopping, entertainment, and beaches. The city is also a hub for commerce with many business people using the connection to meet with others in the business community at such famous and iconic architectural places as the Burj Khalifa, popularized in movies and other visual media.

More news about Italy

#dubai

#italy