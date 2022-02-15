Information Travel Wikepedia
New Air Link Between Southern Italy and Dubai

10 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Image courtesy of M.Masciullo
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Bari, a South Italy city, is much closer now to Dubai through Wizz Air’s connection between the Apulian capital and the Emirate capital which was inaugurated over the weekend.

The airline will fly once a week from Bari-Karol Wojtyla International Airport to Dubai International Airport until March 31, 2022, and then beginning in April, flights will be scheduled for two weekly frequencies.

Attending the maiden flight was Antonio Maria Vasile, Vice President of Aeroporti di Puglia, who commented: “The launch of the connection to Dubai well represents the great promotion commitment that saw Puglia as the absolute protagonist last October in the Italy pavilion of the Expo 2020 underway in Dubai.

“A participation that, taking up the slogan of the Italian participation…

Beauty unites people

…has been able to blend the beauty of the territory, culture, and history of our land, with the innovation represented by a rapidly expanding sector such as that of aerospace.

“An initiative in which the Puglia Region and the Puglia Airports strongly believed, laying the foundations also for subsequent appearances at the international exhibition, which in the new connection that is launched today can find an important element of strengthening in the wake of the strategic line of development of the network regional airport and with it the Puglia system.”

With this inaugural flight, Wizz Air confirms its willingness to make a targeted expansion towards the routes of the Middle East.

Dubai is a popular tourist destination and is known for its luxury shopping, entertainment, and beaches. The city is also a hub for commerce with many business people using the connection to meet with others in the business community at such famous and iconic architectural places as the Burj Khalifa, popularized in movies and other visual media.

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

