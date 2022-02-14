SB Architects Celebrates Topping Out of New Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Slated for Completion in 2023, the Design for Omni’s New Golf Resort in Frisco, TX, Will Set the Tone for the Future of Modern, American Golf

“We’re excited to hit this important milestone for the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. This topping-out ceremony represents the culmination of a design process that began in January 2019. It’s been SB Architects’ pleasure to spearhead this effort and to collaborate with an industry leading group of hospitality professionals, to create a cutting-edge destination resort that will reposition and modernize golf in America, serving as an exciting benchmark for future development.” says SB Architects Senior Vice President and Principal, Bruce Wright.

Slated to open in Spring 2023, Omni PGA Frisco Resort, will become a leading destination for golf, providing an unparalleled experience for those who are advanced players, new to the game, and everything in between. The resort will feature 510 luxurious guest rooms, private golf villas, each with dramatic views of two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Beau Welling and Gil Hanse. Additionally, the resort will feature, a lighted 10-hole short course and two-acre putting green, Lounge by Topgolf, PGA Frisco Coaching Center and a practice facility will be anchored by a clubhouse and entertainment district.

A true culinary, recreation, relaxation, meeting and entertainment destination.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort will offer 12 dining outlets, three pools including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool, 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and a destination spa. PGA Frisco is the new home of the PGA Headquarters, which was designed to deliver innovative and differentiated experiences for 28,000 PGA Golf Professionals and golfers of all abilities. An expansive retail and entertainment district will feature dining, shopping and an outdoor stage set to be activated for concerts and other outdoor programming.

After PGA of America’s 56 years in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the move to Frisco, Texas signals an exciting change. Named the “2018 Best Place to Live in America,” Frisco will be transformed with this development, bringing new vitality and economic growth to the local community. The inspiring architecture of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort complements the vision for this bold, state-of-the-art development, set to bring in a new chapter for the future of golf in America.

About SB Architects

Having recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, SB Architects has established an international reputation for design solutions shaped by the subtleties of the site. The firm has extended its leadership in hospitality, residential and mixed-use in thirty countries and across four continents, with a collaborative culture and dynamic team of passionate individuals driving the firm’s legacy and ongoing evolution. Since its beginnings in custom residential in 1960, SB Architects has prioritized staying true to the site and creating a strong sense of place that resonates with visitors, guests and residents on an emotional level. As it continues strategic expansion and its portfolio reflects even greater geographic diversity, the firm will leverage its entrepreneurial spirit and architectural craft to thoughtfully connect people to each other and to iconic experiences of a signature place.

SB Architects’ site-specific, hyper-localized design has resulted in legacy projects such as Calistoga Ranch, an Auberge Resort that immerses guests in the natural rhythms and solace of nature; Santana Row, a mixed-use project that fosters discovery and a meaningful sense of community in San Jose; and Fisher Island, an exclusive island resort community that was honored with an AIA Miami Test of Time Award and has enlisted SB Architects as its primary designer for over 39 years. For more information about SB Architects and the world-wide reputation for excellence it has built in the planning and design of projects across the globe, visit sb-architects.com.

