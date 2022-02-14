Affordable World Launches First Malta Program April 2022

Michelle Buttigieg, Representative North America, Malta Tourism Authority, noted that, “It is so exciting for Malta to be included in Affordable World’s repertoire of itineraries. It is an especially interesting and colorful program combining Malta with Istanbul because of the history these two destinations share.”

Malta, steeped in more than 7000 years of history, which thanks to its unique location, offers a mosaic of cultural influences. Malta and its sister islands, Gozo and Comino, are a true melting pot offering something for every interest, architecture, archeology, gastronomy, cultural festivals, adventure sports, beautiful beaches as well as famous film locations like Game of Thrones.

Travelers joining this Affordable World itinerary will be able to experience two ancient crossroads of Europe and Asia on this fascinating 10-day tour through Istanbul and Malta.

The program begins in Istanbul for three nights, where guests will discover the Roman ruins, Byzantine mosques, spice-infused bazaars and Ottoman palaces that reflect its history and location edging two continents. The itinerary ends with five nights on the sun-drenched Mediterranean islands of Malta, whose age-old temples and beautiful, honey-stoned towns testify to the prehistoric tribes and Romans, Arabs and Knights of St. John who once occupied it. Malta’s capital, Valletta, on the Grand Harbour, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as the Megalithic Temples and the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum.

“Malta provides just the right mixture of history, adventure and beach life. It’s amazing how deep the culture runs through these islands! There are so many hidden gems in Malta that offer unique experiences and we’re excited to offer Malta to all Affordable World customers” said Desiree Chan, President, Affordable World. She also added “For our North American guests it is good to note that English, along with Maltese, are Malta’s official languages. In fact Maltese, is a semi-semitic language and the only one written with Latin letters.”

Valletta, Malta – Image courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority

The Inspiring Istanbul and Malta program (starting at $1,699) includes:

International flights (land and air package only)

Airport arrival and departure transfers (land and air package only)

8 nights hotel accommodation

8 hotel buffet breakfasts

Orientation tour with an English-speaking local guide in each city as per the itinerary

Mdina, Malta – Image courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit visitmalta.com.

