Deaths, multiple injuries reported after two trains collide in Munich

Police in Munich, Germany report that at least one person was killed, and several people were wounded when two S-Bahn trains collided near the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station, about 6 miles south of Munich city center today.

The collision occurred at around 4.40pm local time on a single track rail line.

In a statement on the incident, Munich Police announced that emergency services were on site, and the route has been completely closed.

Some of the wounded have sustained serious injuries, while one train driver is reportedly trapped at the scene.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

The company that operates the S-Bahn commuter service said that replacement bus services have been set up while the route is closed.

According to eyewitness’ report, one of the trains had stopped on the track just before the incident. A 19-year-old passenger said that the collision occurred shortly after one train left Ebenhausen station. He added that everyone on board was thrown from their seats by the crash. Several passengers were reportedly still in shock.

Another eyewitness seated in the back car of one train confirmed there was a violent bang when they collided, with smoke forcing passengers to leave the compartment. She said that the train which was bound for central Munich had crashed head-on with the train to Wolfratshausen. The driver’s cabs were said to be wedged together.