Information Travel Wikepedia
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Germany Breaking News News People Rail Travel Responsible Safety Technology Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now

Deaths, multiple injuries reported after two trains collide in Munich

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Deaths, multiple injuries reported after two trains collide in Munich
Deaths, multiple injuries reported after two trains collide in Munich
Written by Harry Johnson

Some of the wounded have sustained serious injuries, while one train driver is reportedly trapped at the scene.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Police in Munich, Germany report that at least one person was killed, and several people were wounded when two S-Bahn trains collided near the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station, about 6 miles south of Munich city center today.

The collision occurred at around 4.40pm local time on a single track rail line.

In a statement on the incident, Munich Police announced that emergency services were on site, and the route has been completely closed. 

Some of the wounded have sustained serious injuries, while one train driver is reportedly trapped at the scene.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

The company that operates the S-Bahn commuter service said that replacement bus services have been set up while the route is closed.

According to eyewitness’ report, one of the trains had stopped on the track just before the incident. A 19-year-old passenger said that the collision occurred shortly after one train left Ebenhausen station. He added that everyone on board was thrown from their seats by the crash. Several passengers were reportedly still in shock.

Another eyewitness seated in the back car of one train confirmed there was a violent bang when they collided, with smoke forcing passengers to leave the compartment. She said that the train which was bound for central Munich had crashed head-on with the train to Wolfratshausen. The driver’s cabs were said to be wedged together.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment