Jazeera Airways confirms order for 28 new Airbus jets

48 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Jazeera Airways, the Kuwaiti-based airline, has firmed up an order with Airbus for 28 aircraft, including 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. The order confirms the Memorandum of Understanding announced in November 2021.    

Jazeera Airways is a long-standing partner of Airbus, and we are delighted to see them grow their all-Airbus fleet with an additional 28 A320neo Family aircraft,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. 

“The A320neo Family offers the right size, economics and customer comfort for Jazeera Airways to serve its growing customer base and open new routes competitively. We salute team Jazeera for their remarkable development and thank them for their trust and for this important order.”

“We are pleased to confirm this latest order with Airbus,” said Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer.

“By taking both A320neo and A321neo versions we will have great flexibility to extend our network to medium and longer haul destinations from Kuwait, offering passengers more choice to travel and enjoy popular destinations as much as underserved ones.”

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and aerodynamics, which together deliver 20% in fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation Airbus aircraft. The A320neo Family has received more than 7,400 orders from over 120 customers.

Airbus SE is a European multinational aerospace corporation. Airbus designs, manufactures and sells civil and military aerospace products worldwide and manufactures aircraft in Europe and various countries outside Europe.

Jazeera Airways K.S.C is a Kuwaiti airline with its head office on the grounds of Kuwait International Airport in Al Farwaniyah Governorate, Kuwait. It operates scheduled services in the Middle East, Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Europe. Its main base is Kuwait International Airport.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

