Germany set to end COVID-19 restrictions in March

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

According to Chancellor Scholz, the political leaders in the country would follow the guidance of scientists and experts to ensure that they did not jeopardize the progress Germany has made in fighting the pandemic.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hinted that coronavirus restrictions in the country would begin to be eased when the central government and federal states meet on February 16, as ‘the peak of the wave is in sight.’

According to a draft government plan reported by German media, Germany is set to end the majority of remaining government COVID-19 restrictions in March, amid decreasing coronavirus infections.

“Broad restrictions of social, cultural, and economic life should be gradually lifted by the start of spring on March 20, 2022,” the draft of the plan reportedly states. The draft is set to be formally approved by German federal and state leaders on Wednesday.

The Chancellor’s remarks came days after the head of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gass, said that he ‘no longer’ expects the Omicron variant to overload the healthcare system.

The federal government in Germany has been weighing imposing a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate but legislation is still being debated by lawmakers. However, the EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni recently objected that idea, claiming there’s no reason anymore for countries to introduce a general COVID-19 vaccine mandate, due to a decrease in deaths and hospitalization across the EU.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

