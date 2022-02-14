World Tourism Network is Celebrating a Day of Love

A day of Love for the travel and tourism industry was celebrated today by members of the World Tourism Network in 128 countries around the globe.

With COVID having battered this sector since early 2020, with war clouds over Russia and Ukraine, today’s Valentine’s day is especially important in the world.

“Travel and Tourism is a Peace industry”, according to Louis D’Amore, founder of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, and a founding member of the World Tourism Network.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in many countries worldwide, including Ukraine, on February 14. It is viewed as a romantic day and a time when people show feelings of love, affection, and appreciation to their loved ones.

Similarly, Valentine’s day in Russia is not observed as a public holiday but is widely celebrated as one of the most popular romantic holidays in Russia.

Love and Peace tie Russia and Ukraine together. This was the conclusion after last week’s panel discussion facilitated by WTN with travel industry leaders from Ukraine questioned by fellow WTN members.

Who Was St Valentine?

It is believed that the priest helped Christian couples get married secretly. This happened during the reign of Roman Emperor Claudius II, who did not allow men to marry.

He believed single men were better and more dedicated soldiers. St Valentine was opposed to this view and helped men marry secretly. After he was found out, the emperor ordered him to be beheaded. He was executed on February 14 in 270 AD.

Valentine’s Day is an observance and not an official public holiday in Ukraine. It is a busy time for many shops that sell flowers, chocolates, and other Valentine’s Day-related products. Some restaurants are fully booked on this day.

Today is Valentine’s day:

A popular belief is that St Valentine was a Catholic priest from Rome in the third century AD. Those days, Romans would celebrate the feast of Lupercalia from February 13 to 15, for which men would sacrifice a dog and a goat. Their hides would be used by men to whip women to boost their fertility. Women would then be paired with men via lottery. This match-making sometimes would culminate in marriage.

Today Valentine’s day is celebrated in many countries in the world. Here is how:

Argentina

In Argentina, Valentine’s Day is observed for a whole week in July, known as “Semana de la Dulzura”, or “week of sweetness”. It’s the day when lovers give and receive kisses, chocolates, and other delicacies. The holiday began as a commercial venture, but it has since evolved into Valentine’s Day tradition.

France

One of the most beautiful Valentine’s Day celebrations takes place in France. The first Valentine’s Day card is thought to have originated from France in 1415, when Charles, Duke of Orleans, sent love notes to his wife from prison. Between February 12 and 14, the French village of Valentine becomes the epicenter of romance. Beautiful yards, trees, and residences are covered with cards and roses.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria has its own version of Valentine’s Day. The country celebrates San Trifon Zartan on February 14, which translates to “day of winemakers”. Over a glass of local wine, couples toast their love for one another.

South Korea

The day of love is celebrated on the 14th of each month. While on May 14, it’s “the day of roses”, June 14 is “the day of kisses”. On December 14, it’s “the day of hugs”. Single people celebrate “the black day” on April 14 by eating black noodles.

South Africa

To show their love in South Africa, women pin their significant other’s names on their sleeves. Men, albeit in small numbers, also follow this custom.

Philippines

Here, on Valentine’s Day, many couples get married in a government-sponsored event. This is a gala event in the country, and one of the most magnificent Valentine’s Day celebrations around the world.

Ghana

February 14 is observed as ‘National Chocolate Day’ in Ghana. It’s one of the world’s top cocoa-producing countries. So, the government decided to dedicate the day to chocolate to boost tourism.

China

Women in Miao, southwest China, prepare a variety of colored rice dishes to serve to male suitors. The women hide various trinkets inside the rice to communicate a message.