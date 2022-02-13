Jamaica’s Gift to the World: Tourism Minister Bartlett’s New Book On Time for the First Global Tourism Resilience Day

The Hon. Minister Edmund Bartlett is more than a regular tourism minister. With a global vision for tourism, with a sense for tourism resilience, he is also the man behind the Jamaica based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).

Together with Professor Lloyd Waller, head of GTRCMC the University of West Indies became the global center of tourism resilience.

Professor Waller and the Hon. Edmund Bartlett will showcase this important role, when they announce the Global tourism Resilience Day on February 17 at the Dubai Expo in the United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya and The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica will address the audience.

The theme of the Forum will be “Accelerating Recovery through Resilience and Investment” is planning for a ministerial panel.

Former UNWTO Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai is the Chair of the initiative. Dr. Rifai is also the co-chair of the rebuilding.travel discussion by the World Tourism Network.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented economic shock to Caribbean countries, most of which depend heavily on Tourism and its linkages to a wide range of sectors.

The World Tourism Organization reported 2020 as the worst year on record. Destinations worldwide welcomed 1 billion fewer international arrivals in 2020.

This was a trigger for the outspoken Minister from Jamaica to write a book, tha was just included at Amazon Books.

In this collection, the contributors seize the opportunity to rethink, discuss, and address the issues and challenges to Caribbean Tourism both before and since the pandemic, not least of which is climate change.

The increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters in recent years, coupled with the devastating effects of the pandemic and the containment measures adopted by governments, has made crystal clear the importance of addressing the sustainability of Caribbean Tourism.

Recommendations are made for critical remedial actions to accelerate post-COVID-19 tourism recovery and foster enhanced resilience, including the identification of new and under-exploited tourism niches.

Responsive to the current and future needs of the industry, this collection suggests remedial policy measures to tackle both the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as historical socio-cultural issues, which have hampered the pre-pandemic tourism industry.

Besides the Hon. Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett , other ministers speaking at the upcoming Tourism Resilience Day in Dubai will include Hon. Najib Balala of Kenya, H.E. Nayef Al Fayez of Jordan, Senator The Hon. Kamina Johnson-Smith of Jamaica, Senator The Hon. Lisa Cummins, of Barbados, Hon. Philda Nani Kereng of Botswana, Hon. Reyes Morato of Spain;

Leaders of the industry: Dr. Talal Abu Ghazaleh, Founder & Chairman Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organisation; Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of UNWTO and co-chair of the World Tourism Network, Nicolas Mayer, Global Tourism Leader, PWC; Raki Phillips, CEO, RAKDA); Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO DMCC; Adam Stewart Chairman, Sandals Resorts; Antonio Teijeiro, COO; Bahia Principe; Liz Ortiguera, (PATA); Gerald Lawless, Ambassador WTTC, among others.