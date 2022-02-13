Puppy Bowl 2022: Time, live stream, how to watch, free on animal planet 

It may be the greatest co-main event in sports. Before the hard-hitting players of the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals kick-off Super Bowl LVI in at SoFi Stadium in LA, get down with the cuteness in Puppy Bowl XVIII. Enjoy three hours of wholesome puppy play on Discovery Channel as Martha Stewart’s Team Ruff and Snoop Dogg’s Team Fluff. Click here to watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl & Super Bowl online without cable.

When is Puppy Bowl XVIII 2022?

Each year, the Puppy Bowl takes place before the serious Super Bowl coverage gets going. This year’s Puppy Bowl is at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Where is Puppy Bowl XVIII 2022?

A closed, pre-taped event the Puppy Bowl doesn’t actually take place on Super Bowl Sunday, and only includes Snoop Dogg, Stewart, the film crew, and the “ruf-aree” in attendance. The past two Puppy Bowls have been filmed at Cool Insuring Arena in Glen Falls, New York. Usually, the venue is home to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

The tail-wagging event, which will stream exclusively on discovery+, will air live on Animal Planet.

Puppy Bowl 2022 lineup and preview

Put on as an adoption-driving event, and as adorable as it is to watch the animals run around, the annual Puppy Bowl is still a game. In fact, Team Ruff snapped Team Fluff’s two-year winning streak to once again win the Lombarky Trophy. Oh yeah, there are also puns galore, so don’t eye-roll too hard. To score points, one of the puppies just has to drag any one of the toys in the arena across one of the two goal lines, it doesn’t matter which. The teams are identifiable by the color of the neckerchief they’re sporting. Snoop Dogg’s Team Fluff wears blue, while Stewart’s Team Ruff is donned in orange.

In total, 118 dogs from adoption centers across the country will play in Puppy Bowl XVIII, 16 of which are starters for the event, eight for each team. The Discovery Channel reports that by the time the taped event airs on Super Bowl, thanks to all of the social media presence all of the puppies already get adopted.

How to watch Puppy Bowl online 2022 from anywhere

A Discovery Channel event, the Puppy Bowl can be found on Animal Planet or the streaming service Discovery+.