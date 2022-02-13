Information Travel Wikepedia
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Moldova Breaking News News People Responsible Russia Breaking News Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now Ukraine Breaking News

SkyUp Airlines flight diverted from Ukraine to Moldova

5 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
SkyUp Airlines flight diverted from Ukraine to Moldova
SkyUp Airlines flight diverted from Ukraine to Moldova
Written by Harry Johnson

The flight diversion happened amid fears of an imminent air blockade of Ukraine in anticipation of a possible Russian invasion.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines released a statement, announcing that its passenger flight originally bound for Borispol Airport in Kiev, Ukraine was forced to land in Moldova’s capital, Chisinau, instead.

The carrier had to divert its flight from Portugal to the Ukrainian capital, after the aircraft’s Ireland-based owner forbade the plane to enter Ukrainian airspace. 

According to SkyUp, the owner of the plane, which leases it to the airline, notified the Ukrainian company when the aircraft was already in midair that it “categorically” prohibited the plane from entering Ukrainian airspace.

“We hope to understand the uniqueness of the situation on the part of passengers and make every effort to bring everyone to Ukraine,” SkyUp Airlines said in a statement.

The flight diversion happened amid fears of an imminent air blockade of Ukraine in anticipation of a possible Russian invasion.

According to one Ukrainian news outlet, major international insurance companies will stop covering planes flying over Ukraine. Unnamed sources cited by the outlet, said this could mean that not only international airlines, but also most Ukrainian airlines, would not be able to fly in Ukrainian airspace, as many domestically operated jets are either leased to Ukrainian airlines by foreign owners or at least insured overseas. Moreover, the leased aircraft may be ordered to leave Ukraine “in the near future,” the outlet reported.

According to the outlet, one source said the British insurers are “imposing an air blockade” on the Eastern European country, with no single jet able to “fly in and out of Ukraine starting from approximately Monday afternoon.” 

The news coincided with a decision to halt all flights to Ukraine by Dutch flag carrier KLM Airlines. In a statement released on Saturday, KLM said the “next flight to the capital Kiev is scheduled for tonight but will not be operated.” 

The airline cited “travel advice” being adjusted to “code red,” as well as an “extensive safety analysis.” The Dutch airline said the move was about “choosing safe and optimal routes,” and was made on the basis of information shared by the Dutch intelligence services, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Lufthansa reportedly said that the “possibility of halting services is being considered,” adding that the company is “closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine.” The airline’s representative clarified, however, that “no decision has yet been made.”

Ukrainian airlines have yet to issue any official comments, while most foreign air carriers are still selling tickets to Ukraine.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

1 Comment