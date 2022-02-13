UFC 271 live stream and how to watch Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 online MMA fight tonight

Tonight, the middleweight rematch that MMA fans have been looking forward to for two years will finally take place, as champion Israel Adesanya takes on former champ Robert Whittaker in a high-stakes contest for the title. Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is February’s big UFC pay-per-view event, and if you want to watch the UFC 271 live stream online, you’ll need to sign up here for UFC 271.

UFC 271 PPV Info

Date: Saturday, December 11

Saturday, December 11 Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

10:00 PM (ET) Main event approx: 12:00 AM (ET)

12:00 AM (ET) Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya will be looking to defend his UFC middleweight world championship. It will be the fourth time that he defends his title, before he did it successfully against Yoel Romero (March 7, 2020 by unanimous decision), Paulo Costa (September 27, 2020 by TKO) and Marvin Vettori (June 12, 2021 by unanimous decision).

On the side of Robert Whittaker, he will seek to regain the middleweight title he held between July 2017 and October 2019. After losing the championship, Whittaker got three consecutive victories in the UFC, the last of them was on April 17, 2021 by unanimous decision against Kelvin Gastelum, being the Fight of the Night.

How to watch or stream UFC 271 Live in the US, Canada, UK or Australia

The UFC 271 early prelims kick off Saturday, February 12 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the United States on UFC Fight Pass. The feature prelims air at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7 pm PT. On the other hand, viewers of Canada can stream Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream in Canada by ordering Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99.

Adesanya announced himself to the world with a stunning knockout of the former middleweight champion, snatching the crown in the second round after a pulsating performance that confirmed Adesanya’s place among the pound-for-pound elite.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker Full Fight preview

It has been nearly three years since Adesanya (21-1-0) first claimed the UFC’s middleweight interim title by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 236. He unified the division with a victory over the champion, Whittaker (24-5-0) that October at UFC 243 in the main event of the evening. Adesanya ended Whittaker’s night early with a second-round KO, placing him among the UFC’s best.

That loss sent The Reaper back in the rotation where he fought three bouts since then to earn another shot, going undefeated in the stretch. Adesanya, on the other hand, has taken four fights in that time, going 3-1, but remaining undefeated at middleweight. His loss came at the hands of former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in what was a title fight at the time. It was a rough test for The Last Stylebender, losing the bout by unanimous decision, but he rebounded well last summer with his latest defense in a rematch against Marvin Vettori.

Saturday’s title fight will be about power as both athletes bring knockout potential. Adesanya will once again have the size advantage thanks to his lengthy frame. He’ll stand four inches above Whittaker while enjoying over six inches in reach. Adesanya is a decent favorite at the betting window, drawing -280 odds at the time of this article on Friday morning.

UFC 271 Main Fight Card

UFC Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (c) vs Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya (c) vs Robert Whittaker Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo Lightweight: Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast

Who will win UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2?

2 years, 4 months and 7 days after they last met, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will meet again in a fight originally intended to be held in Australia, just as that earlier fight was, in front of a record crowd back in October 2019 at Marvel Stadium.

On that occasion, in UFC 243, Adesanya won via a stoppage with 3:33 on the clock in the second round to dethrone the Nigerian-born New Zealander.

Border restrictions due to the pandemic have limited the options this time around, with the fight to be scheduled in Texas, with both men in strong recent form leading into this rematch.

Both men can be strong on the counterattack and Whittaker may look to wrestle more this time in a way of testing Adesanya’s takedown defence. This should be another fascinating chapter and possibly not the last written between this pair, but we think Adesanya might have a little too much and defend his middleweight crown for the fourth time.