Luke Bryan Adds New Dates for Las Vegas

Country music superstar Luke Bryan debuted his exclusive Las Vegas headlining engagement, at the new Resorts World Theatre. The five-time entertainer of the year set the tone for his highly anticipated shows at Resorts World Las Vegas with an electric sold-out performance that had fans on their feet and rocking out to top hits such as “That’s My Kind of Night,” “One Margarita” and “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)”.

Bryan brought the party to Las Vegas with a high energy performance that had him working the theatre and interacting with fans. The set featured a shifting stage that lifted Bryan and his band to the rhythms of his hit songs. The country music star took to the piano to sing “Strip it Down” and “Do I” against a backdrop of lights. In a spectacular encore performance, Bryan walked an elevated catwalk that appeared from the ceiling and floated back up 45 feet high above the crowd, bringing the superstar face to face with the mezzanine and balcony levels as the crowd went wild.

Due to incredible ticket demand, the country music star is adding nine new show dates to Luke Bryan: Vegas. Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 17.2 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events and he will launch the “Raised Up Right Tour” on June 9. Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year.

His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year. Also in 2021, IMDbTV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, began airing his original five-part docuseries “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.” On February 27, Bryan is set to return as a celebrity judge for a fifth season, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, on ABC’s “American Idol.”