UK joins US and Israel in urging its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office today (Friday 11 February) updated its travel advice to Ukraine and is now advising British nationals against all travel to Ukraine. British nationals currently in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available,” the UK Foreign Office announced on its official website late on Friday.

The United States and Israel have also advised their citizens against all and any travel to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said earlier on Friday that US citizens in Ukraine ‘should leave now.’

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has decided to evacuate diplomats’ families from Ukraine. The ministry also suggested Israelis currently staying in Ukraine consider leaving, or at least avoid ‘points of friction,’ and advised those planning on visiting the country to change their plans.

The warning comes amid mounting unease between the West and Russia over its possible plans to invade Ukraine – something that Putin’s regime vehemently denies.

The UK Foreign Office spokesperson underlined in a statement that while its travel recommendations have been updated for ‘the safety and security of British nationals,’ any UK citizens still in Ukraine ‘should not expect consular support or help with evacuating in the event of a Russian military incursion.’

The advisory explains that ‘any Russian military action … would severely affect’ the British Embassy’s ability to provide consular assistance. Earlier this month, the ministry decided to withdraw some staff members and their dependents from Kiev, but the embassy remains open.