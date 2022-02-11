Sandals Foundation Making Big Positive Changes for the People of Barbados

For the Foundation, inspiring hope is more than a philosophy – it is a call to action. It is about equipping the Caribbean people with confidence, empowerment, and fulfillment, while providing communities with real, sustainable solutions to the problems they encounter each day. Those who work for Sandals and the Foundation, in turn, are inspired daily by their resilience, their creativity, and their tenacity to achieve a better life.

This is what Sandals Foundation has been doing on the island of Barbados.

SickKids Caribbean

The goal of the program is to provide training and resources to better diagnose and treat children with cancer and serious blood disorders across the Caribbean. The Sandals Foundation has been instrumental in funding three main initiatives:

– Nurse training.

– Creating a telemedicine room in Saint Lucia so local medical experts can present patient cases to SickKids for advice as well as to help link doctors in neighboring Caribbean islands.

– Funding the training of a pediatric oncologist, Dr Chantelle Browne, who will return to her home country of Barbados after completing a two-year fellowship at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and become the second pediatric oncologist in the Eastern Caribbean.

The Game Changer program has impacted 53 children between the ages of 4-16 hyears through the Football component of the program in Barbados. The camp also enhanced the capabilities of local coaches through the facilitation of training and sharing best practices.

As part of the Game Changer program, the Sandals Foundation has also funded the erection of safety fencing for the community sports and play area in St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados.

The Dover Playing field serves as a safe space for social engagement among the community’s youth.

Trees That Feed

“Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day, show him how to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” That’s the heart of Sandals Foundation’s partners’ goal—Trees that Feed. The Sandals Foundation is on a mission to plant fruit trees that will feed people, create jobs, and benefit the environment.

The program has planted food trees in over 20 schools across Barbados. By providing these schools with trees such as breadfruit, the program hopes to help supplement the children’s diets ensuring children do not go hungry at school.

St. Lawrence Primary School Library

In a bid to support and enhance education at St. Lawrence Primary School, Sandals Foundation funded the refurbishment of the school’s library.

In addition to the refurbishment, the Foundation donated and installed computers for the benefit of the staff and student population as well as a mural for enhanced beautification of the learning space.

FDCC: Foundation for the Development of Caribbean Children

Early Childhood Education is a necessary foundation for the cognitive development of a child. The FDCC aims to significantly increase the number of disadvantaged children who acquire the knowledge and skills to prepare them for entry level into primary school and lifelong learning through access to quality early education development support services.

The Sandals Foundation partnered with the FDCC to provide subvention funding to assist with the planning and coordination of professional activities to include training public sector and private sector caregivers, field workshops, preparation of documentation for parents and caregivers, and to facilitate quality assurance monitoring and oversight by the FDCC.

