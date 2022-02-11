New vacation choices boost China’s tourism industry recovery

According to the head of the China Tourism Academy, China’s tourism market performed better than expected during the 2022 seven-day Spring Festival travel rush, also known as Chunyun, as both city and rural residents found new destinations for their trips.

The country saw a robust recovery in its tourism industry with about 251 million domestic trips made during the holiday that ran from January 31 to February 6.

Spring Festival holiday travel also generated tourism revenue of 289.2 billion yuan (about $45.4 billion), according to China‘s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Both numbers respectively recovered to 73.9 percent and 56.3 percent of the levels seen in the same holiday of 2019, before the global COVID-19 pandemic.

China‘s domestic tourism market continued to rebound during the holiday, with people seeking higher-quality tourism and leisure activities and more consumers in lower-tier cities and rural areas entering the market.

Tourists from rural areas accounted for 38.1% of all domestic tourists during the holiday, a new record, official data shows.