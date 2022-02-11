Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Hotels & Resorts News Resorts Singapore Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

A New Billion Dollar Bright Light Shining for Singapore Tourism

13 mins ago
by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand
2 min read
Relax in the world’s largest rooftop pool while looking out over Singapore’s awe-inspiring city skyline.
This is the description for this landmark hotel in Singapore, known as Marina Bay Sands.

There must be a very bright light on the horizon for Singapore Tourism when Marina Bay Sands will commence a US$1 billion reinvestment that includes a new tower with 1000 more rooms and soft refurbishment of existing areas and rooms.

Major works are planned in a variety of areas. The renewed features across the property will be joined by new hardware from the expansion project, such as a performance arena, a fourth tower, rooftop swimming pool bar-restaurant, expanded conference, and banqueting rooms including new ballrooms, exhibition halls, and high-end retail spaces.

The major upgrade of Marina Bay Sands will add new hardware to the Singaporean-based integrated resort. 

According to a press statement, the renovation investment demonstrates parent company Las Vegas Sands’ confidence in Singapore and ongoing commitment to the country’s tourism industry.

Singapore-based TTG Asia reported Robert G Goldstein, Las Vegas Sands chairman, and CEO saying,  “We are firm of the view that Asia will continue to lead as a primary driver of growth in travel, and Singapore will remain a top destination of choice. Our reinvestment as well as our planned multi-billion-dollar expansion that we announced in 2019 represent a further demonstration of our long-term support for Singapore. It reaffirms our confidence in the future and our commitment to offering industry-leading luxury products and hospitality experiences to our guests.”

