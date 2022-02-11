First New Self-Expanding Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System

Click here if this is your press release!

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has introduced the first self-expanding tracheobronchial nitinol y-stent. The Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System is designed to be a flexible, compliant device to aid in the treatment of malignant neoplasms at the tracheobronchial carina.       

Key features include: 

•             Low profile delivery system for ventilation and visualization of the stent during placement

•             Silicone covering to restrict tumor ingrowth

•             Repositioning sutures for adjustment or removal of the stent

The flexible, compliant Y-shaped Tracheal Stent System aids in the treatment of malignant neoplasms at the tracheobronchial carina. The device is effective in providing relief for patients with malignant tracheobronchial strictures due to its nitinol self-expanding design and ease of deployment.

“I use the Micro-Tech y-shaped Tracheal Stent System because it is easy to deliver across carina lesions,” said Chakravarthy Reddy, M.D. at the University of Utah Health Sciences Center. “Its innovative design allows for visualization during placement and does not require suspending ventilation during positioning. The stent walls also provide increased airway diameter when compared to silicone stents.”

