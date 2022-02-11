New Vape Filter Greatly Eliminates Toxic Chemical Intake

VapeAway today announced the first-ever patented technology designed to help reduce vaping dependency. The VapeAway filter is specifically designed to attach to an existing e-cigarette pod, automatically working to remove toxins found in e-cigarettes, with minimal impact on the quality of the vaping experience.

The company has also launched the VapeAway System, the first vaping cessation recovery program designed to help in a vaper’s journey toward reducing nicotine dependency and potentially quitting vaping altogether. The VapeAway System is the first-ever system that enables people to quit vaping while they are still vaping.

The VapeAway System leverages the patented VapeAway filter that stops nicotine before it enters the body by gradually reducing nicotine intake in levels, beginning at 25% and increasing to a 75% reduction over the course of nine weeks, thus reprogramming the brain to decrease cravings and reduce dependency.

VapeAway directly addresses the surge in vaping, which was initially presented as a cessation solution for cigarette smokers. Both e-cigarettes and combustible cigarettes contain nicotine, which research suggests may be as addictive as heroin and cocaine. As one in every 20 Americans uses vaping devices and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 2 million U.S. middle and high school students use e-cigarettes, nicotine dependency remains an obstacle for vapers looking to quit.

Ike Sutton, the founder of VapeAway, is a father whose son was once addicted to vaping. The company’s mission is to provide technology and support to help reduce vaping dependency.

Vape pens contain potentially harmful chemicals. In addition to nicotine, the most common chemicals found in e-liquids are “fatty” or lipid-based chemicals, including glycerin and propylene glycol. The other known toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde and acetaldehyde are often carried in these lipid-based chemicals.

VapeAway’s Vapor Freeze 2.0 Technology consists of a proprietary blend of military grade, non-toxic fibers that freeze these potentially harmful toxic chemicals on contact, protecting vapers and others around them from unwanted chemicals and toxins entering their lungs. The patented Vapor Freeze 2.0 technology has been tested to ensure it meets VapeAway’s stated use cases and it effectively and consistently performs to achieve the stated impact for its users. Preliminary tests were conducted by Enthalpy Laboratories, one of the leading independent laboratories in the United States for tobacco, smoking and e-Vapor testing.

The VapeAway filters have been tested by SGS North America, a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. According to SGS North America’s assessments of the VapeAway filter, the product is 100% non-toxic.

VapeAway is committed to the vast non-vaping community consisting of loved ones of vapers, as well as those impacted by simply breathing the air vapers pollute. VapeAway plans to launch the VapeAway Support System to offer resources such as support groups, daily check-ins, educational outreach and community engagement initiatives. By creating a deeper understanding of the detrimental impacts vaping has on both users and everyone around them, the VapeAway Support System plays a vital role in efforts to cease vaping.

VapeAway works closely with an Advisory Council of experts, dedicated to helping bring awareness to the detrimental effects of vaping on the body. The Council is comprised of toxicologists, pulmonologists and addiction specialists.

In addition to providing both the technology and support to help reduce vaping dependency, VapeAway recently conducted a survey that revealed e-cigarettes to be harder to quit than combustible cigarettes, with respondents viewing vaping as an addictive, dangerous alternative to cigarettes. VapeAway commissioned this new survey to shed light on concerns among vapers and non-vapers, including the friends and loved ones of those they believe to be dependent upon nicotine.