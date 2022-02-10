Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Meetings News Panama Breaking News Tourism Travel Wire News

Skål International Panama New Board of Directors 2022-2023

5 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
Image courtesy of Skal International
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

During the last 30 days, the ties of Skål International Panama with Skål International have been strengthened, with the important incorporation of some of its members in the eight committees to face the global problems of the world tourism sector.

The inauguration of the new Board of Directors was attended by the Administrator of Panama´s Tourism Authority (ATP), Mr. Iván Eskildsen, as well as presidents of the sector’s guilds and especially the first Panamanian to take office on the Board of Directors of Skål International, Mrs. Annette Cardenas (Director of Public Relations,Communications and Media), who read a letter of congratulations from Mrs. Burcin Turkkan (President of Skål International).

In his inauguration speech, the new President, Mr. Demetrio Maduro (General Manager of Hotel JW Marriott Panama), highlighted that:

“It is more than 85 years that Skål International is the largest global network of professionals promoting tourism, business and friendship around the world.”

“And I believe that together as a single team in Panama, we can make a big difference in this management, of course, through consensus to generate significant changes within the guild in the country, allowing inclusive progress and where everyone has their space”.

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization that promotes global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry. More than 12,453 members, including industry managers and executives, meet locally, nationally, regionally and internationally to do business among friends, in more than 319 Skål Clubs in over 97 countries (“Doing Business Among Friends” – We are stronger together, as a one).

The event was held last Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Grand Pacific D Room – BR Floor of the JW Marriott Panama Hotel.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

