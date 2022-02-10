Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel France Breaking News Government News Investments People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Sustainability News Technology Tourism Travel Wire News

France bets on nuclear power with six new reactors

57 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The new EPR reactors will be supplemented by small modular reactors (SMR) with the aim of creating “25 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2050,” Macron said.

In a massive nuclear power bet, France announced the construction of six new nuclear reactors across the country.

“Given the electricity needs, the need to anticipate the transition, the end of the existing fleet, we are going to launch today a program of new nuclear reactors,” French President Emmanuel Macron declared while making the announcement.

The six new reactors will be EPRs – originally known as European Pressurized Water Reactors – which have been designed and developed by French company Framatome and its parent Électricité de France (EDF), with the first unit expected to enter service by 2035, according to the French President.

The technology is also being used in the UK’s Hinkley Point power station and in Taishan, China.

The new EPR reactors will be supplemented by small modular reactors (SMR) with the aim of creating “25 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2050,” Macron said.

“We must continue the great adventure of civil nuclear power in France,” Macron declared on a visit to the eastern city of Belfort – the home of General Electric’s France-based turbine unit.

Macron added that he had also made two further big decisions. He said he had asked EDF to study the conditions for extending the lifespan of a reactor beyond 50 years and that he wanted future reactors to be ever-lasting, only shutting down for safety reasons.

France has always strongly supported the development of its nuclear industry throughout the last four decades, unlike neighboring Germany that has phased out nuclear power, citing environmental and safety concerns as its reasoning.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

