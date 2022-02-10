Australia Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Human Rights News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now

‘Fully vaccinated’ people are no longer ‘fully vaccinated’ in Australia

37 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

“A person is ‘up to date’ if they have completed all the doses recommended for their age and individual health needs,” Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) issued new guidelines today, declaring that only the people who received a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine are now considered ‘fully vaccinated’ against coronavirus.

According to a new set of recommendations issued by Australian health officials on Thursday, a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be required for a person in Australia to be regarded as “up to date with vaccination,” against the virus.

“A person is ‘up to date’ if they have completed all the doses recommended for their age and individual health needs,” Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

All Australian citizens aged over 16 are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot three months after their primary course is complete. The modified rules suggest that if such a person hasn’t received a booster in six months after their primary course, they will be considered “overdue.” 

People under 16 years won’t require booster shots to get the ‘up to date’ status, with the exception of “severely immunocompromised people aged five years and older.”

The ATAGI’s guidance was approved during a national cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon. The three-dose recommendation will not be imposed as a mandate nationwide, except for workers in aged care, and will be left up to individual jurisdictions.

International visitors won’t be affected by the new rules.

COVID-19 cases in Australia continue to decline, with around 24,000 new cases being recorded on average during the past week, compared to a record high of nearly 150,000 daily cases reported in mid-January. 

More than 20 million Australians – over 80% of the population – are now fully vaccinated, according to the previous definition of having received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

