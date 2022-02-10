Third European royal in two days tests positive for COVID-19

Charles, Prince of Wales, had to postpone a statue-unveiling ceremony at Winchester scheduled for today after testing positive for COVID-19. It is not known if the royal family member has any symptoms of the disease.

Last night, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, attended a meeting at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust. The meeting was also attended by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The 73-year-old heir apparent to the British throne is said to have been “deeply disappointed” by the development and is now self-isolating, according to a release from Clarence House, a British royal residence.

It is the second time the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II has contracted COVID-19. He had tested positive back in March 2020 after displaying mild symptoms. At the time the prince said he had “got away quite lightly.”

The Prince of Wales is the third European royal who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last few days.

On Tuesday evening, Danish Queen Margrethe, 82, also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after displaying mild symptoms. She is isolating in the Copenhagen palace. The queen had to cancel a trip to Norway.

On Wednesday, Spain’s King Felipe VI tested positive for COVID-19 as well. The Spanish royal palace said that the monarch’s “overall health” was fine, and he would stay in quarantine for a week. Spanish Queen Letizia did not show any symptoms.

Prince Charles, Queen Margrethe and King Felipe VI have all been previously vaccinated.