Brooke Shields – the Original Calvin Klein Jeans Girl – Now to Model Jordache

Jordache announced that actress and entrepreneur Brooke Shields will star in its next advertising campaign. Shields has had an illustrious career as a model and actress appearing in some of the world’s most memorable advertisements and films. By tapping Shields, Jordache continues the legacy of featuring strong and successful women wearing denim in their campaigns. This most recent pairing celebrates Jordache and Shields and their shared history of barrier breaking influence.      

The photographs, shot in NYC by Cass Bird and styled by Deborah Watson reflect the Jordache style: sexy and bold. Shields is featured wearing signature Jordache fits like the skinny, flare, and straight and exudes a confidence and ease that only comes with experience and time. 

“We are excited to work with Brooke Shields,” said Liz Berlinger, President of Jordache. “Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur – throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere.”

The campaign will launch in Spring 2022 across platforms along with a social media initiative, as the legacy brand expands to connect with digitally native consumers. The “You’ve Got The Look” campaign will promote inclusion and body positivity with content creators and everyday women recreating Brooke’s iconic poses from the campaign

