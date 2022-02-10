New Nasal Spray Designed to Kill COVID-19

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) – a global pharmaceutical company – and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp., today announced launch of its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray under the brand name FabiSpray® in India for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have a high risk of progression of the disease. Glenmark earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for NONS as part of the accelerated approval process.

FabiSpray®, Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray, is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS when sprayed over nasal mucosa acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

Commenting on the significance of this development, Robert Crockart, Chief Commercial Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, “As a leading pharmaceutical player, it is important that we are an integral part of India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray®) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize. This reaffirms our commitment of providing yet another safe and effective antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and we are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option.”

Indian Phase 3 Clinical Trial Outcomes

• A Phase 3 clinical trial was conducted in adult COVID-19 patients across 20 clinical sites in India. The double-blind, parallel arm, multicenter study, conducted in 306 patients evaluated the efficacy and safety of Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray versus normal saline nasal spray in non-hospitalized adult patients. All patients received standard supportive care in the study.

• The trial analyzed patients with risk of progression of disease – non-vaccinated patients, patients in the middle and older age group and patients with co-morbidities.

• Primary endpoint was met: Reduction in log viral load in the NONS group was statistically significant and superior to the control (placebo) group (p < 0.05).

• The median time to virological cure was 4 days in the NONS group and 8 days in the placebo group (p < 0.05).

• A significantly higher proportion of patients demonstrated a 2-point improvement on the WHO Progression Scale (a validated clinical endpoint) in the NONS group as compared to the placebo group (p < 0.05).

• NONS was safe and well tolerated by patients. No patients experienced moderate, severe, serious Adverse Events (AE) or death in the study.

Dr. Monika Tandon, Senior VP & Head – Clinical Development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., commented: “The results from this Phase 3, double blind, placebo controlled trial are encouraging. Demonstration of reduction in the viral load has significant positive impact from a patient and community perspective. In the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful option in India’s fight against COVID-19.”

In March 2021, clinical trials from its innovator, SaNOtize showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment of SARS CoV-2. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95%, and then by more than 99% within 72 hours. (In the India Phase 3 trial, a reduction of viral load of 94% in 24 hours and 99% in 48 hours was similar to reduction seen in the UK NHS trial conducted by SaNOtize). NONS has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of Canada and UK clinical trials. SaNOtize has an ongoing global Phase 3 prevention trial, which will further add to its efficacy. As per studies conducted in the Utah State University USA, NONS is proven to kill 99.9% of SARS-Cov-2 virus including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variant within 2 minutes.