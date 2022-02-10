New Kidney Care Payment Models Announced

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provider of kidney care products and services, announced today partnerships with more than 1,000 nephrology providers as part of the new Kidney Care Choices (KCC) models first announced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2019, and formally beginning in 2022. The majority of the physicians are members of InterWell Health, the largest network of nephrologists in the country. These partnerships comprise 20 of the 55 approved Kidney Contracting Entities (KCEs) recently announced by CMS.

Since 2005, FMCNA has successfully executed numerous value based care programs with the government and private payors. Over just the past seven years, the company has supported 500,000 value based care program participants and managed risk for more than $20 billion in medical expenses. In recent years, these services and support have expanded to meet the unique needs of patients with CKD and ESRD.

Within the Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting options of the KCC, FMCNA will help manage care for more than 50,000 individuals by providing specialized education and support services to slow the progression of kidney disease, increase preemptive transplants, and increase the prevalence of a planned start to life-sustaining treatment.

As part of its value based care programs, FMCNA leverages data to power proprietary predictive models that aim to slow kidney disease progression and reduce hospital admissions. More than 50 percent of private payor program participants over the last 5 years have selected home dialysis or kidney transplant when transitioning from CKD to kidney failure. Additionally, planned starts to dialysis under these value based care programs are two times the national average.

The patients managed under these new government models will benefit from FMCNA’s KidneyCare:365 Care Choice Program designed for this government initiative. The program supports people living with late-stage CKD through personalized education, hands-on support, and expanded care coordination activities to help better manage their often complex and chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and behavioral health. In addition to earlier intervention and prevention, the program provides extensive education about kidney disease and related comorbidities, the importance of seeing a nephrologist, eating well and healthy living with support from dietitians and social workers, and treatment options for kidney failure including transplant and home dialysis.