Construction Site Hazards Pose Risk to American Workers

Workplaces in the United States continue to have high rates of injuries and deaths. According to the CDC, 2.4 million people were treated in emergency rooms for workplace injuries suffered in 2019, the last year for which there is reliable data. That works out to 156 injuries per 10,000 workers, or 1.6% of American workers that suffered traumatic injuries so severe they required emergency treatment. Furthermore, according to CDC statistics, 1,270 American workers died in motor vehicle accidents while on the job.

“Fatal Four” Causes of Construction Injuries

Of all the workplace injuries, people who work in construction face the highest rates. That’s due to what OSHA calls the “Fatal Four” causes of injuries sustained at construction sites: falls, caught-in, electrocutions, and struck-by hazards. Below is an explanation of each:

Fall Hazards

Construction site fall hazards were the top violation OSHA cited companies for in 2020. OSHA is serious about cracking down on these types of violations because they are a common cause of worksite injury and even deaths.

Many fall injuries occur when employers fail to implement proper safeguards at construction sites. Employers are required to cover and install guardrails around all holes at worksites. Employers need to also have guardrails and toe-boards around open platforms at construction sites.

Caught-in and Caught-Between Hazards

Caught-in or caught-between incidents occur when an employee becomes crushed by two objects or caught between them. While it sounds rare, the statistics of how many American workers die this way is shocking: 72 worker deaths in 2016 for a total 7.3.% of all fatalities involving construction workers.

Incidents involving trenching and excavation were a top cause of caught-in and caught-between injuries and deaths. OSHA claims that this has been a priority for their efforts over the past few years, but the rates of these accidents remain high.

OSHA has a host of regulations surrounding trenching and excavation. Professional engineers must be involved in the process of overseeing major trenching and excavation operations when they are more than 20 feet deep.

Electrocution Hazards

Electrocution is the third of the “fatal four” top causes of construction site injuries and deaths. The National Fire Protection Association reported that 77% of contract worker electrocutions were related to construction sites. According to the CDC, construction site workers are four times more likely to be electrocuted than workers in any other industry.



Many electrocution injuries and deaths occur due to workers and employers having a false sense of security, since people can’t usually see electrocution hazards. In 2021, the LA Times reported the death of a man when a rebar at a construction site he was working on became energized. Sadly, two others were also injured, highlighting electrocution dangers posed by working on high-rise buildings.

Struck-by Hazards

The last of the “Fatal Four” construction site hazards according to OSHA are struck-by hazards. According to OSHA, 75% of these incidents involve heavy equipment striking workers. Lack of following vehicle safety precautions at construction sites are a top cause of these injuries.

