Fauci: COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed soon in the US

In a latest interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House Chief Medical Advisor, who has been often criticized for flip-flopping on COVID-19 rules, promised that the nationwide coronavirus curbs will be eased ‘soon’ and due to the United States exiting the “full-blown phase” of the pandemic.

“As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci added that he hoped restrictions will “soon be a thing of the past,” and speculated that people will need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines “only every four or five years.”

The White House Chief Medical Advisor’s latest statement comes amid a government-wide wind down of the coronavirus containment requirements, such as masking and vaccination.

Along with predicting a delegation of COVID-19 powers to state and local authorities, Dr. Fauci also said “there will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”

Daily cases of COVID-19 have fallen in the USA since a record-breaking midwinter spike, yet even amid the surge in infections, the Biden administration began winding down its hardline COVID-19 policies.

As cases climbed in late December, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shortened its recommended quarantine time from 10 days to five for those without symptoms. From there, the agency revealed that deaths from COVID-19 alone had been overstated and published a report stating that the cloth masks are the least effective face covering against the virus.

The US Supreme Court in January also struck down President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies but allowed a mandate for healthcare workers to remain in place.

Fauci’s prediction that enforcement will be an issue for local authorities echoes President Biden’s declaration in December that “there is no federal solution” to the COVID-19 pandemic.