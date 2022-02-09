Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel France Breaking News News People Safety Technology Tourism Travel Wire News

34 people injured in Euro-printing plant fire in France

by Harry Johnson
Dozens of people have been injured and hundreds were evacuated when the massive fire broke out at a Bank of France money-printing plant in Chamalieres, France, today.

Firefighters were dispatched to the burning facility on Wednesday morning, and it took them three hours to extinguish the huge blaze.

387 factory employees were evacuated to safety and the residents of Chamalieres were advised to remain indoors and keep their windows closed because of the dense smoke pouring out of the burning factory.

34 people suffered minor injuries in the blaze, 10 of whom were taken to hospital for treatment. Two firefighters were among the injured.

The fire was brought under control within three hours, and authorities said that no chemicals were affected by the blaze.

Operated by the Central Bank of France, the Chamalieres factory is one of 11 high-security printing works in Europe that produce Euro banknotes. At time of writing, cleanup operations were still in progress at the site.

