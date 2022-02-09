New in Economy Class: Tenet, Bad Boys for Life, Cruella, Mulan, Friends, BBC, CNN, Sport 24

Taking you over 10 time zones from point A to point B doesn’t have to be boring. The largest intercontinental airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Turkish Airlines, Air India, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and many more put a focus into entertaining you on board.

Internet is becoming a standard but is often still expensive. Movies, even real-time BBC, CNN, or TRT news is a way to pass your time.

One of the leading Gulf-based airlines analyzed what their passengers watch when on board their planes.

The Sci-Fi action thriller Tenet and family favorite Cruellawere are among the most-watched movies, while Friends: The Reunion topped the TV charts at 40,000 feet in 2021.

The largest airline in the world offers more than 4,500 channels of entertainment where passengers can watch the latest movies and TV series, listen to music and podcasts, follow their flight’s progress and see views from the aircraft’s external cameras; watch live news and sport, and stay connected through Wi-Fi.*

Airlines continually update inflight content, adding hundreds of movies, TV shows, podcasts, and music channels each month.

The most viewed movie last year stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson and features Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Tenet follows a secret agent who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens to annihilate the present world.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s action and comedy Bad Boys for Life and Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek were also among the top most-watched movies on a list that trended towards action, comedy, and thriller movies.

World cinema is very popular on entertainment systems such as ice and top picks in 2021 included French drama Who You Think I Am starring Juliette Binoche and the Oscar-winning film from Denmark Another Round.

Family movies were popular and the top-performing films in this genre in 2021 included Cruella, a big hit on board starring Emma Stone, and Emma Thompson and Mulan, the story of a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior to save her father.

Animated films Luca and Soul were also often watched, as was the new Wizarding World collection where adults and children alike enjoyed watching the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

Airlines like Emirates launched TV series from HBO Max.

They proved very popular with customers.

Friends: The Reunion was among the most-watched TV program on one airline. Other top TV selections included the award-winning drama series, Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet, and The Flight Attendant, a comedy, drama, mystery and thriller all-in-one, starring Kaley Cuoco.

For many sports fans, not being able to tune into their favorite sporting events and live games is unthinkable, but on some airlines, you never have to miss a minute of live-action on the Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra channels.

Some of the top live sporting events that customers enjoyed live on board in 2021 were the UEFA Euro 2020, the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics, Wimbledon 2021, The British Open, NBA finals, and many more.

Emirates, for example, offers four live channels of sports and international news channels including CNN, BBC World News, Sport 24, and Sport 24 Extra.