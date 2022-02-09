Click here if this is your press release!

Free Pizza! Now That We Have Your Attention…

1 hour ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor
information travel

Yes, it’s true. On Sunday, February 13, customers are being rewarded with one delicious, large 7-Meat, Cheese, or Pepperoni pizza for FREE when they order through the7-Eleven 7NOW® delivery app.    

Nothing says convenience quite like a free large pizza delivered to a football fan’s door so they can stay glued to the screen—and the couch—during the biggest sporting event of the year. With a variety of options to choose from, customers can stick to the classics like Cheese and Pepperoni or enjoy a 7-Meat pizza topped with Chicago-Style sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian Bacon, and diced ham. This delivery-only offer will be automatically applied at checkout when placing an order in the app.

“Watching the biggest football game of the year with friends and family has transformed into one of the biggest pizza delivery days of the year. While other brands offer customers discounts on their pizza, 7-Eleven is taking it one step further by rewarding customers with a free pizza,” said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president of fresh food and proprietary beverages. “No matter which team you are cheering for, nothing brings people together like a mouthwatering pizza. Throw in a case of beer or seltzer, pints of 7-Select ice cream, and a bag of chips to your 7NOW cart and you’ll be set with gameday essentials!”

From football fanatics to those only watching for the halftime show or funny commercials, everyone needs to fuel up on snacks and drinks. Hosting a watch party for friends and didn’t order enough chips, dip, beer or wine (for those 21 and older)? You’re in luck: 7NOW delivery provides access to more than 3,000 customer favorite 7-Eleven products. Available throughout the U.S., 7NOW delivery offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their order, typically in about 30 minutes.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts

Leave a Comment