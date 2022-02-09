America has the most ammunition: Feel more or less secure now?

Firearms and ammo sales have increased drastically in the U.S. First-time gun owners felt insecure due to COVID-19. Thus there is a surge in gun buying due to COVID-19, while frequent users thought that there would be strict rules from the U.S. government on gun and ammunition purchases.

Lucky Gunner spokesperson said that the sales of 9mm ammunition increased by 500 percent. While .223 and 5.56—rounds used in the AR-15 and other semiautomatic rifles are up by 900 percent. Nowadays, the 9mm cartridge is gaining more popularity as compared to the other calibers. The adoption of a 9mm caliber is due to its versatile performance and the advancements in technology. The latter has improved its performance. The main advantage of the 9mm round’s design is its reduced recoil that provides a tactical advantage. Reduced recoil enables faster target reacquisition that helps in creating more accurate and faster follow-up shots. Furthermore, it is cost-efficient and popular among frequent shooters.

A report from Fortune Business Insights said that: “Ammunition is mostly used in handguns, shotguns, and rifles with different calibers. Increasing procurement of small caliber ammo by civilians for personal safety and the growing number of shooting ranges would drive the growth of the market. Increasing terrorist activities and mass shooting incidence are leading to increased personal safety, which, in turn, is creating demand for handguns. Expansion of the shooting ranges industry due to fears of terrorism increased fears over stricter gun control laws, and political rhetoric would propel the growth of the market.” Active companies in the markets today include: AMMO, Inc., General Dynamics, The Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Fortune Business Insights continued: “The ammunition market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East, and the rest of the world. North America is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing expenditure on research & development and the procurement of advanced ammunition from the U.S. army. Due to COVID-19, there is increasing insecurity among people that would lead to a surge in the sales of ammo and guns in the U.S. Asia-Pacific will showcase significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the expansion of military forces in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and others. Furthermore, the increasing defense expenditure and military modernization programs in countries such as India, Japan, and China would drive the growth of the market across the region.”