Fewer Americans Will Tune in to the Super Bowl

2 hours ago
by editor
2 min read
According to LendingTree’s survey of more than 2,000 Americans, Super Bowl spending is expected to be down 19% from 2021, and more than a quarter of respondents says they won’t be tuning in at all. On the other hand, 3 in 10 do plan on placing a Super Bowl-related bet (including on the Puppy Bowl!), and many of those bettors will be using a credit card to do so.

Key findings

•             Expected consumer spending on the Super Bowl drops by 19%, with fewer Americans planning to watch. Americans expect to spend $88 this year on game day activities, compared with $108 last year. At the same time, 28% say they won’t watch the big game, up from 21% last year.

•             Northeasterners plan to be the biggest Super Bowl spenders — even though the four teams within the region all have been eliminated since the survey was conducted. Residents up north will spend $144 celebrating the Super Bowl, more than double the averages of the West and Midwest, and they’re more likely to bet on the game than those in any other region.

•             Three out of 10 of Americans will make a Super Bowl-related bet. Those most likely to wager on the big game include Gen Zers (42%), millennials (41%) and men (36%).

•             One in 3 Super Bowl gamblers will use a credit card to place at least one of their bets. This could be partly attributed to the fact that 52% of bettors will place their best via mobile apps or websites, some of which accept credit cards as a payment method.

•             About 1 in 7 Americans say they won money betting on the Super Bowl last year, while nearly 1 in 10 lost money. This year, most bettors will wager less than $100.

