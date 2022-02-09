New Digital Therapy for the Treatment of ADHD

Revibe technologies, a commercial-stage digital therapeutics company, announced today the positive results of their feasibility study examining the efficacy of FokusRx in school aged children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). FokusRx is an investigational SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) that has the potential to provide a new nonpharmacologic approach to treating attention, focus and hyperactivity deficits associated with ADHD, and other mental health conditions.

ADHD is one of the most commonly diagnosed and increasingly prevalent mental health disorders in children and adolescents.1,2 In the United States, 6.1 million children aged 2-17 years have been diagnosed with ADHD.3 Approximately 50% of families stop using prescription drug treatments for ADHD within a year.4 Over 30% of parents refuse pharmacologic treatment for their children with ADHD.5,6

In this, single-arm multi-rater feasibility study, parents (n = 38) and teachers (n = 26) rated youth aged 8-12 years with a parent-reported diagnosis of ADHD. Youth were attending in-person classroom learning and not taking medication for their ADHD. The study included a number of outcome measures including the ADHD-RS-5 (Home and School versions), Conners 4 – short version, Weiss Functional Impairment Rating Scale-Parent Form (WFIRS-P), and the Academic Performance Rating Scale (APRS). To be included in the analyses, youth had to have worn the Revibe Connect wearable device to school Monday to Friday for a at least three days per week or a minimum of 15 days total for a period of four weeks.

The study found:

• Statistically significant improvement in ADHD symptoms as measured by the ADHD-RS-5 Total Score rated by both parents and teachers (Parents: p < .001, d = 1.01; Teacher: p = .004, r = .57). Clinically significant change on Total score (≥ 30%) was demonstrated for parent ratings, while teacher ratings approached this threshold (28% change).

• Statistically significant improvements in ADHD symptoms (Inattention/Executive Dysfunction, Hyperactivity, Impulsivity, Emotional Dysregulation) and functioning (schoolwork, peer relationships, family relationships) as measured by the Conners 4 and rated by parents ( p ranges from .20 to <.001, d ranges from .39 to 1.21). Similar improvements were reported based on teacher ratings for Inattention/Executive Dysfunction (INA/EDF; p = .005, d = .60), Impulsivity (p = .03, d = .45, and Schoolwork (p = .04, r = .40). Improvements exceeded a 5-point change (0.5 SD) and in the case of INA/EDF and Schoolwork a 10-point change (1.0 SD) based on parent ratings. For teacher ratings a 5-point change was demonstrated for INA/EDF and approached this threshold for Impulsivity and Schoolwork.

• Statistically significant improvements in 4 of 6 domains of functioning (Family, School, Life Skills, and Social Activities) as measured by the WFIRS-P, as well as the Total Score (p < .001, d = .66). Clinically significant change (≥ .25) demonstrated for both School Learning and Life Skills.

• Statistically significant improvement in academic performance (Total score) as rated by teachers (p = .007, d = .58).