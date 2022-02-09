New Total Knee Replacement Procedures with a Robot System

Hackensack University Medical Center recently completed the first total knee replacement on the East Coast using the newest generation of the TSolution One robot from THINK Surgical. The system, manufactured by the Fremont, CA – based company features a true, active robot which supports a choice of knee implants from multiple manufacturers in its open implant library.

The procedure was performed by Yair D. Kissin, M.D., vice chair, Department of Orthopedics at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. Dr. Kissin praised the system saying, “I am pleased to be able to offer this state-of-the-art technology to my patients. The robot makes incredibly accurate cuts which is important to ensure proper fit of the implant and avoid loosening that can occur with poor cuts. In addition, the open platform allows me unrivaled choices to personalize the procedure for each patient.”

“We are thrilled to work with Dr. Kissin and the orthopedics team at Hackensack University Medical Center,” said Stuart Simpson, CEO of THINK Surgical, Inc. “Our active robot system helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with unrivaled accuracy. Just as important, the system incorporates an open implant library, which allows surgeons to choose the implant best suited for their patients from an array of companies.”

“Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to be at the forefront of robotic technology and orthopedic surgery,” added Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health.” The addition of this active robot delivers the type of leading-edge care we strive to provide for our patients.”

The TSolution One® Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN®, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT®, an active robot. The pre-surgical planning allows the surgeon to design and prepare the patient’s unique joint replacement in a virtual environment plan leveraging a choice of implant options. During the joint replacement surgery, the surgeon implements the patient’s pre-planned procedure using the active robot, which prepares the joint according to the surgeon’s plan delivering precise placement of implants.