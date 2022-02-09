COVID-19 in America: Where’s the Humanity?

It should come then as no surprise that having an emergency fund, a rainy-day fund, or some kind of financial safety net has gone by the wayside. So many are living from paycheck to paycheck, and any out of the norm expense is going to weigh heavy on a person’s or family’s financial health. According to a recent Aflac survey, one-fourth of Americans have zero savings, and almost half have less than $1,000 in a savings account.

If we extrapolate that out into population numbers, that means that 249 million Americans – 75% of the 332,000,000 million – are just holding their breath hoping nothing catastrophic happens financially as in a major illness or job loss.

Just what would happen if someone actually got sick?

And we are not talking about just “regular” sick, like a heart attack or cancer diagnosis. We are only addressing illness from COVID. What about the nearly 80 million people across the country who have so far tested positive? And sadly, what of the families left behind of the close to 1 million who have died from this horrific virus that keeps mutating?

Even those US citizens who managed to maintain their healthcare coverage have come up way short when it comes to paying for their portion of those medical bills. If you land in the hospital right now because of COVID, depending on which state you live in, the cost will range from $31,000 to $111,000 for an “average” case. But if your medical situation is more complex, if you are literally fighting for your very life, it could fall between $132,000 to $472,000. Assuming most health insurance plans cover around 80% of costs, it is easy to see how an extensive stay in the hospital trying to survive COVID-19 could still cost an insured person over $94,000 for their patient share. Assuming you are fortunate enough not to become a fatal statistic, how do you recover from that? And even if you don’t make it, how does the family you’ve left behind recuperate from such a staggering bill?

Clearly the United States should not be easing up on any procedures designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It hasn’t gone away yet. People are still testing positive. Many are still dying. Today in America, there have been 164,869 new cases within the past 24 hours, and 1,519 have died within the past day. That’s one thousand five hundred nineteen families who have had to say goodbye to a loved one who lost their battle with COVID in just a single day. But does it seem like the concern has shifted from human lives to boosting the economy? Have we been bombarded so long by astronomical numbers of illnesses and deaths that we have forgotten that every single one of those numbers is a human life?

Have Americans become immune to the human tragedy of COVID?

