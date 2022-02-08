Belize Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Government News Health News Hospitality Industry News People Resorts Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News

Belize Tourism: Mandatory visitor travel health insurance now available online

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

The Belize Travel Insurance is mandatory and will help protect travelers against incurred medical and non-medical expenses, if they test positive for COVID-19 during their stay in Belize.

information travel

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is pleased to announce that the travel health insurance required from all visitors upon entry to Belize with effect from Feb. 15, 2022, is now available for purchase online.

The Belize Travel Insurance is mandatory and will help protect travelers against incurred medical and non-medical expenses, if they test positive for COVID-19 during their stay in Belize.

The Insurance  Plan provides coverage for up to $50,000 USD in medical expenses related to treatment of COVID-19 for a period of 21 days including lodging expenses due to quarantine up to $2,000 USD (max $300/day USD). Travelers will also be covered for emergency assistance services such as air evacuation and emergency expenses related to pre-existing conditions. Furthermore, it will also cover trip cancellations and expenses incurred by COVID-19 positive travelers for extended stays.

Some important entry highlights are listed below:

•           The Belize Travel Insurance is available for purchase online at www.belizetravelinsurance.com. This link is also available on the BTB websites.

•           Airlines are not required to verify that a traveler has a purchased insurance policy upon check-in.  Verification of travelers will take place at the Phillip Goldson International Airport in Belize by the Immigration Department of Belize. 

•           It is recommended that travelers purchase the Belize Travel Health Insurance prior to their travel to Belize. However, purchases can be made upon arrival at the Philip Goldson International Airport or at Belize’s land borders.

•           Exempted from purchasing the insurance are QRPs, Belizeans & permanent residents, foreign homeowners, long-stay non-nationals, Peace Corps, military personnel, airline crew and persons in Belize for less than 24 hours are exempted.

In the past year, Belize has implemented several traveler protocols to keep visitors feeling safe, including the Tourism Gold Standard Program which enables travelers to seamlessly plan their vacation with certified hotels and tour operators (an entry requirement). The new Travel Health Insurance mandate underscores Belize’s commitment to health and safety, enhancing travel confidence and giving visitors peace of mind to schedule that well-deserved vacation for 2022 and beyond.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

