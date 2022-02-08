Songtsam Hotels, Resorts & Tours in Tibet & Yunnan China Presenting Sponsor for Third Consecutive Year for Asia Week New York

The 2022 edition of gallery exhibitions, auctions and museum shows, dedicated to advancing Asian art in North America and celebrating Asian art and culture, will take place throughout New York. Events will be held both in person and online. This year’s participants include 26 international galleries and six auction houses. 22 participants will open up their gallery doors for in person exhibitions including newcomers Fu Qiumeng Fine Art and Miyako Yoshinaga, and returnees DAG, Ippodo Gallery and Giuseppe Piva, and four will exhibit online. The six auction houses include Bonhams, Christie’s, Doyle, Heritage Auctions, iGavel, and Sotheby’s.

“We are delighted that Songtsam is once again partnering with Asia Week New York,” says chairman Dessa Goddard.

“Their appreciation for the many facets of Asian art and culture underscores our synergy.”

“We are grateful for their enthusiastic support.”

“We are very proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of Asia Week for a third year,” said Florence Li, Songtsam’s Director of International Sales & Marketing. “Baima Duoji, the Founder and Chairman of Songtsam Group, has always had a long-standing interest in Chinese, Himalayan, and Southeast Asian art. Baima started collecting art long before he established his first hotel, Songtsam Lodge Shangri-La, which is located next to the famous Songzanlin Monastery in Shangri-La. Many of the properties across the Tibetan plateau are decorated with Baima’s private collection, with each hotel acting as a living art museum. Songtsam aims to share the beauty of humanity’s imagination and creativity with people from all over the world.”

About Asia Week New York

The collaboration of top-tier international Asian art galleries, the six major auction houses–Bonhams, Christie’s, Doyle, Heritage Auctions, iGavel, and Sotheby’s-and numerous museums and Asian cultural institutions, Asia Week New York is a week-long celebration filled with a non-stop schedule of simultaneous gallery open houses, Asian art auctions as well as numerous museum exhibitions, lectures, and special events. Participants from Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, and the United States unveil an extraordinary array of museum-quality treasures from China, India, the Himalayas, Southeast Asia, Tibet, Nepal, Japan, and Korea.

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury boutique hotel group of Hotels Resorts & Tours located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 12 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Songtsam Tours is a Virtuoso Asia Pacific Preferred Supplier and provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage. Songtsam was on the 2018 & 2019 Conde Nast Traveler Gold List China Edition, and the 2022 Conde Nast Traveler Gold List USA Edition.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours, a Virtuoso Asia Pacific Preferred Supplier, offers curated experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region’s diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage. Songtsam currently offers two signature routes: the Songtsam Yunnan Circuit, which explores the “Three Parallel Rivers” area (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and the new Songtsam Yunnan-Tibet Route, which merges the Ancient Tea Horse Road, G214 (Yunnan-Tibet highway), G318 (Sichuan-Tibet highway), and the Tibetan Plateau road tour into one, adding unprecedented comfort to the Tibetan travel experience.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan.

