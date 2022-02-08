Marry Me Movie Now Also a Concert

Universal Pictures and Peacock today announced a major movie concert event for the new Universal Pictures film Marry Me, with global superstar Jennifer Lopez and worldwide Latin artist Maluma performing hit songs from the movie soundtrack.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, a one-hour concert event, will debut exclusively on @peacocktv on TikTok at 9 p.m. eastern/6 p.m. pacific on February 8, will then stream on Peacock, air on E! and air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo on February 10.

Peacock, E!, Telemundo and Universo share a parent company, Comcast Corporation, with Universal Pictures.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, will begin streaming on Peacock on February 10 at 8 p.m. E.T. In addition to the concert itself, viewers can enjoy the ultimate fan experience on Peacock, including music videos streaming 24/7 on Loop’s new Marry Me: 4JLovers channel, plus newly launched curated collections and themed playlists featuring behind-the-scenes footage and bonus content from Marry Me, which arrives in theaters and streaming only on Peacock Friday, February 11, 2022.

The concert event will be available to Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, who enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

On February 10, the Marry Me Concert will air on E! at 10:30 p.m. At 12 midnight, a Spanish-language version, Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez y Maluma en Concierto, will air on Telemundo and Universo, featuring Lopez and Maluma speaking in Spanish throughout.

Jennifer Lopez will perform multiple songs from Marry Me, including her title duet with Maluma and her soaring anthem “On My Way.” Maluma will also perform an intimate, acoustic version of his song “Segundo,” featuring songwriter, producer and guitarist Edgar Barrera.

In addition, four real-world couples will be married during the concert, inspired by the film’s sweeping romance about the power of love to overcome any obstacle. The couples, one of which is the winner of iHeartRadio’s MYfm Marry Me contest, will be married by an ordained minister during the concert, with Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in attendance.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live is directed by 14-time Emmy award winner Glenn Weiss and is executive produced by the multiple Emmy-winning team of Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, founders of White Cherry Entertainment. Together, the duo has been responsible for some of the most acclaimed and highest-rated television specials, stadium spectaculars and events in history, including the Tony Awards, Super Bowl Halftime Shows, the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Academy Awards®, which Weiss is directing for the seventh time in a row this year. White Cherry Entertainment has won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, and Kirshner and Weiss have also received an additional six Emmy Awards individually, 16 Director’s Guild of America Awards, a Peabody Award, and 58 Emmy nominations between them.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live will be recorded live at the Dolby Family Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The Dolby Family Terrace is among the museum’s most spectacular settings. Located atop the sphere building, the Terrace sits beneath a stunning glass dome made from 1,500 glass panels that rises to a height of 40 feet, with unobscured views of the Hollywood Hills, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Westwood as well as a clear sightline of the Hollywood Sign.