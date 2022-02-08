Click here if this is your press release!

Creative Valentine’s Day Gift: A Bouquet of Bread!

Charleston, SC area customers can send cheesy, buttery-tasting bouquets made of the iconic breadsticks to their Valentines this season.

Little Caesars lovers in the south-Atlantic area can show some love to their Valentines by sending a beautiful bouquet of Crazy Bread to celebrate the holiday this year. The bouquets will be available from February 7 through February 14 at select stores in the Charleston, SC area and some other locations along the southern Atlantic coast.             

“We’re taking the tradition of Valentine’s Day flowers in a delicious direction,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “What’s more romantic than surprising your sweetheart with a bouquet of Crazy Bread and a side of savory Crazy Sauce® delivered right to their doorstep?”

The Crazy Bread Bouquets include 8 sticks of Crazy Bread and a side of Crazy Sauce. Sticks of freshly baked bread are topped with flavors of butter and garlic, then sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and packaged similarly to a traditional bouquet of fresh flowers. Crazy Bread, one of Little Caesars most popular menu items, is prepared using dough made from scratch in-store each day to create the perfect texture and flavor. Crazy Sauce uses a blend of delicious herbs and spices along with vine-ripened tomatoes picked at the peak of freshness to create a savory dipping sauce for the breadsticks.

Little Caesars Crazy Bread Bouquets are available for online ordering only. Customers can have the product delivered to themselves or a friend by ordering using the Little Caesars app, or they can pre-order on and then conveniently collect their order using Pizza Portal®pickup (a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station) at any participating Little Caesars Locations.

