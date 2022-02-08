COVID-19 Death: New Study Shows 70% Reduction

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced results from two recently completed prespecified analyses from the oral opaganib (ABC294640) Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized severe COVID-19. The first analysis showed that opaganib significantly reduced mortality when given to patients who received remdesivir and corticosteroids, the best available standard-of-care (SoC) for hospitalized patients. A second analysis further showed that opaganib delivered a significant benefit in time to recovery, defined as achieving a score of 1 or less on the WHO Ordinal Scale by Day 14. The Company is advancing regulatory discussions in multiple countries, with potential emergency and marketing authorization applications being planned for certain countries in the first half of 2022.

The prespecified mortality analysis, undertaken for all patients from the Phase 2/3 study who were receiving remdesivir and corticosteroids at baseline, demonstrated a significant 70.2% mortality benefit for opaganib-treated patients, with a mortality rate of 6.98% (n=3/43) for the opaganib arm + SoC versus 23.4% (n=11/47) for placebo + SoC by Day 42 (p-value=0.034).

The second prespecified analysis showed opaganib delivered a significant 34% benefit in time to recovery, defined as achieving a score of 1 or less on the WHO Ordinal Scale by Day 14, with 37.4% of opaganib-treated patients (n=86/230) reaching this event versus 27.9% of patients (n=65/233) treated with placebo + SoC (p-value=0.013, Hazard Ratio 1.49).

Regulatory progress continues to be made, with opaganib data submissions initiated in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the U.S., Europe, UK and additional countries. Discussions remain ongoing and initial guidance on a confirmatory study and potential path to approval has been received from the EU’s EMA, the U.S. FDA, UK’s MHRA and others. Based on regulatory feedback from other territories and external advice received, the Company is also planning potential emergency and marketing authorization applications in certain such countries in the first half of 2022.

Oral opaganib was studied in a global Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia (NCT04467840). In a prespecified analysis of all Phase 2/3 study patients with a positive PCR at screening opaganib improved the median time to viral RNA clearance by at least 4 days, achieving viral RNA clearance in a median of 10 days, while the median for clearance was not reached by the end of 14-days treatment in the placebo arm (Hazard Ratio 1.34; nominal p-value=0.043, N=437/463). Additionally, results from a post-hoc analysis of data from 251 study participants requiring a Fraction of inspired Oxygen (FiO2) up to and including 60% at baseline (54% of the study participants) demonstrated that treatment with oral opaganib resulted in a 62% reduction in mortality as well as improved outcomes in time to room air, median time to hospital discharge, and likelihood of intubation and mechanical ventilation in this large group of hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients.