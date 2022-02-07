Festivals Malta Announces Exciting Program for Carnival

Il-Karnival ta’ Malta Artistic Director Jason Busuttil explained that this year’s program will include various competitive installations throughout the streets of Valletta, Malta’s Capital, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, between February 25 and March 1 including, a photographic exhibition by German photographer Frank Kirchner, curated by Antoine Farrugiaand a costumes exhibition featuring works from the past years and a live production of Il-Qarċilla, all in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv. The historic Manoel Theatre, in collaboration with the TOI TOI Collective, will also produce a live theatrical show which includes dance, projections and other activities suitable for children, which is being supported by Festivals Malta.

Festivals Malta Chairman, Norman Hamilton, commented on Carnival’s significant historical heritage and the constant investment and opportunities Festivals Malta is providing for artists within different artistic sectors. “Festivals Malta takes pride in investing in local artists through various initiatives, such as the Carnival workshop held last summer and other initiatives such as the I.COM Project and much more,” concluded Mr Hamilton, Festivals Malta Chairman.

“Il-Karnival ta’ Malta is an important event in Malta’s cultural calendar.”

“Festivals Malta has made it its mission to preserve the traditions and customs associated with Maltese Carnival, while also elevating it as a quality festival,” explained Annabelle Stivala, Festivals Malta CEO.

Il-Karnival ta’ Malta is organized by Festivals Malta, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and supported by Kinnie and Mapfre MSV Life. For more information about this year’s program visit festivals.mt.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit visitmalta.com.

