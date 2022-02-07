Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Cruising Government News Hospitality Industry Luxury News News People Resorts Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

Two rogue Crystal Cruises ships arrested in the Bahamas

4 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Two rogue Crystal Cruises ships arrested in the Bahamas
Two rogue Crystal Cruises ships arrested in the Bahamas
Written by Harry Johnson

A US judge had earlier ordered the seizure of the ships after a civil lawsuit filed by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against its operators, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are owned by Genting Hong Kong Ltd.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
information travel

Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony and the Crystal Serenity cruise liners were seized by the authorities in the Bahamas after being on the run due to massive unpaid fuel bills.

Two fugitive cruise ships were taken into custody near Freeport, according to media reports.

“The ship has been placed under arrest by the local authorities over some unpaid bills, and as bad as it sounds it’s actually quite a good thing to happen,” the captain on the Crystal Symphony said while informing his sailors about the detention of the vessel.

The seizure was “unfortunate,” but “actually quite expected,” the captain said, adding that it wasn’t going to affect the movement of the crew in any way.

There were only crew members aboard during the seizures, as hundreds of passengers had earlier disembarked the ships in Bimini, which is the closest point in the Bahamas to the mainland US. 

The troubled operator of the vessels, Crystal Cruises, said it couldn’t comment on “pending legal matters at this time” when asked about the arrest by The Insider.

The company only said that both cruise liners had completed their voyages and that the crew members aboard were “being cared for” and have been paid in full.

The Crystal Symphony was supposed to dock in Miami on January 22 after a 14-day cruise in the Caribbean. But the ship diverted from its course and headed for Bimini in order to avoid a US arrest warrant.

Earlier in February, the Crystal Serenity also made its way into the Bahamas after being denied entry to Aruba.

A US judge had earlier ordered the seizure of the ships after a civil lawsuit filed by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against its operators, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are owned by Genting Hong Kong Ltd.

The company claimed that Genting Hong Kong owed it $4.6 million in unpaid fuel fees, with $1.2 million from this sum referring to the Crystal Symphony’s operations.

Crystal Cruises announced in January that it will be postponing all oceanic cruises until late April “due to current business environment and recent developments with our parent company, Genting Hong Kong.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment