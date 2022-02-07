World Tourism Network pleased with Senegal President Sall elected as the new African Union Chair

Alain St.Ange, the Vice President of the World Tourism Network responsible for Government relations has congratulated H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, on his election as the new Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2022.

This African Union election took place on Saturday 5 February 2022 during the ongoing Thirty-Fifth (35th) Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa/



President Macky Sall is taking over the baton of command from H.E. Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who had concluded his term as the Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2021.

In his acceptance speech, President Macky Sall said he appreciates the honor coupled with the responsibility and the trust invested in his person, and the members of the new Bureau, to lead the destiny of the Organization for the next year.

“I thank you and assure you of our commitment to work together with all member countries in the exercise of our mandate” indicated the incoming Chair of the Union.

“I pay tribute to the founding fathers of the Organization. Six decades later, their luminous vision continues to inspire our living together and to illuminate our united march towards the ideal of African integration”

Alain St.Ange, the Vice President for the World Tourism Network, who was the former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine of Seychelles when he met President Macky Sall added that the theme for the African Union’s 2022 ‘Thirty-Fifth (35th) Ordinary Session of the Assembly had as a line of its theme “Acceleration of the Human, Social and Economic Development”

This mission was today more crucial than ever before as Africa and the world at large were re-looking at Economic Development in the post covid era.

Mr. St.Ange appealed to President Macky Sall to look at tourism as a vector for Economic Development for the Continent and as the industry that could help bring peace and prosperity to the African continent.

“When in office I discussed with Mrs. Zuma, the then head of the AU, on the need to have a permanent Tourism Desk at the AU to work with Tourism Ministers and to help coordinate matters pertaining to the industry’s growth on the continent and to help mitigate the effects of challenges that impact Tourism Africa.

We are not there yet and more needs to be done and Africa prays that President Macky Sall’s term of office could move this agenda forward” said Alain St.Ange.

St. Ange that the World Tourism Network had faith in President Macky Sall as a mover and shaker.